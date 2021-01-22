The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
KKMS Daily News: Big Al's New Date

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

KKMS Daily News takes you into the cast’s homes for their “top stories” including… Producer Trey finally got to try his wife’s breast milk in a very unconventional way, Producer Nick is all about treat yo’ self and did Big Al ALREADY find a Valentine?!

Producer Nick was trying to be funny but J-Si has declared a war! Kellie dives deep into her streaming services. Plus, new music out today!

Close