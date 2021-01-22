Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

PUMA Releasing New J. Cole DREAMER 2 Kicks

Cole and Puma shakin' and bakin' out here...

Inspire U: The Podcast
J. Cole The Dreamer 2

Source: Puma / PUMA

Unbeknownst to many, J. Cole’s sneaker signature line on Puma is continuing to grow in popularity and with that kind of success comes new and innovative colorways and remixes.

J Cole x Puma Dreamer 2

Source: Puma / PUMA

Yesterday (Jan. 21) Puma announced that they were going to be adding to Cole’s basketball RS-Dreamer sneaker line and releasing the new DREAMER 2 at the end of the month for those looking to ball on the court while still looking stylish on the block. Equipped with Puma’s RS technology to help ballers break ankles in comfort, the DREAMER 2 is bound to get some burn on courts from the playground to the NBA.

Cole himself announced the new shoe by remaking the album cover of his 2014 Forest Hills Drive project. Cole is back on the rooftop of his childhood crib with the same gear, save for the new Puma kicks.

The Dreamer 2 is set to release on J. Cole’s birthday, January 28th on Foot Locker.com, PUMA.com as well as select retailers worldwide starting January 28—across the board—tothe tune of $135.

Will you be checking for these at the end of the month? Check out detailed photos below and let us know in the comments section.

J Cole x Puma Dreamer 2

Source: Puma / PUMA

J Cole x Puma Dreamer 2

Source: Puma / PUMA

PUMA Releasing New J. Cole DREAMER 2 Kicks  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 3 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 3 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 3 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close