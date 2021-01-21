The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
Who’s The Smartest

Inspire U: The Podcast
Who's The Smartest 2

Our girl Cami with KiddTV had an idea… Could we correctly answer these questions to pass the 5th grade? And stay tuned next week when the class takes the 6th grade test!

Play along with us and answer the questions below:

  • What is a composite number?
  • Which best describes how the sun heats the earth?
  • In 1764 Parliament passed the _____ Act to raise money for Britain.
  • What type of map would you use to see an area’s average temperature?

Close