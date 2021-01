A boyfriend wins big time immediately following a break up. And two very different types of servers… One is a hero, and one is Part-Time Justin that drops a baby.

PS – don’t tell Chloe that J-Si posted a video of her singing “Weak” by AJR!

AUDIO

VIDEO

Tidbit News: Different Types Of Servers was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: