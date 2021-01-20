Love Letters To Kellie: Public Flirting And Fights

We delve into some relationship issues, including… Someone said that they fight every time they go out because he’s a hardcore flirt! Is it awkward to still be friends with the ex’s family?

And one drunken night, the husband admitted that he loves someone else.

Kellie gives her advice on these letters and more!

