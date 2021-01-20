HHW Gaming: Scalper Account Boasts On Twitter About Securing 2,000 Pre-Orders Following Restock

It’s been almost three months since the release of the PS5, and it’s still painstakingly hard to secure one, mainly because scalpers are scooping them all up.

Last week there was a rather significant restock of Sony’s next-gen console, but like every other restock of the PS5, you probably didn’t get your hands on one because of bots. Gamers have been raging after a scalper who goes by the handle Carnage on Twitter boasted about securing 2,000 pre-orders through U.K. retailer GAME in a tweet stating:

“Over 2,000 Checkouts successfully logged for today’s GAME restock on the PS5..”

“Just keeps getting easier every time.”

Carnage bots doing better than ever from @GAMEdigital's PS5 stop drop this morning. Really sad. I want a PS5 badly but refuse to fund scalpers so will just have to wait it seems. pic.twitter.com/BsvMOwSyQZ — Rachel Dacre (@Stingrach_) January 19, 2021

Many were justifiably upset and expressed their anger at the scalper and called for GAME to cancel their orders. One user wrote:

“@GAMEdigital I hope you’re going to cancel the preorderes for the PS5 that Carnage bot purchased to scalp the genuine buyers like me.”

@GAMEdigital I hope you're going to cancel the preorderes for the PS5 that Carnage bot purchased to scalp the genuine buyers like me. 😡 — Chancy (@Chancy76) January 19, 2021

Another user expressed his understandable sadness after failing to get a PS5, sounding like all hope is lost.

“The bot scaplers carnage have got them all again. At this point not worth trying anymore #ps5restock #ps5″

The bot scaplers carnage have got them all again. At this point not worth trying anymore #ps5restock #ps5 — Black_drone (@black_drone1) January 19, 2021

Since the PS5’s release its been a broken record comprised of gamers expressing their disgust and disappointment due to it being so difficult to buy one of Sony’s consoles. They have spent days, hours, weeks, and months following accounts dedicated to announcing when retailers get more stock of PS5s and Xbox Series X consoles only to see the add to cart button turn to sold out after virtually camping out.

Hopefully, Sony and Microsoft will finally catch up to the demand for their next-gen consoles. As of right now, we have no idea when that day will come. Whatever you do, don’t pay over retail for either PS5, Xbox Series X, or Xbox Series S.

We wish you all good luck in your hunt for a PS5 and Xbox Series X, and if you need some assistance, these “cheat codes” should assist you.

