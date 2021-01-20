Indy
Colts Quarterback Philip Rivers Announces His Retirement

Colts Quarterback Philip Rivers Announces His Retirement After a 17 Year Career.

Wild Card Round - Indianapolis Colts v Buffalo Bills

Source: Bryan Bennett / Getty

Colts Quarterback Philip Rivers is done. Rivers announced to the San Diego Tribune that he will retire after 17 years in the NFL.

“It’s just time “It’s just right,” Rivers said to the Tribune.

Rivers also released a statement to ESPN which you can read below.

The future Hall Of Famer spent this past season with the Colts after playing his first 16 seasons with the Chargers. He leaves the game fifth in NFL history with 63,440 passing yards, behind only behind fellow future HOF’ers Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, and Brett Favre.

