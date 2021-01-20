Pardon Me: Donald Trump Pardons Lil Wayne, Kodak Black On His Way Out The White House

On his final full day in the White House, Donald Trump did what many expected him to do — offer a slew of pardons and commuted sentences.

Among the 73 individuals who were granted pardons by Trump on Tuesday (January 19) were Lil Wayne, Kodak Black, Death Row Records co-founder Michael “Harry-O” Harris, former Detroit mayor Kwame Kilpatrick and Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez.

Wayne’s pardon was co-sponsored by NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders who wrote of the Carter III rapper he was “a provider for his family, a friend to many, a man of faith, a natural giver to the less fortunate, a waymaker, [and] a game changer.”

Kodak’s pardon comes after years of a petition for early release on a number of issues from COVID-19 to his work in the community and held more sponsors than any other offender on the list. Among those who touted for Kodak’s release from prison are “Bernie Kerik, Hunter Pollack, Gucci Mane, Lil Pump, Lil Yachty, Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens, Jack Brewer formerly of the National Football League, and numerous other notable community leaders.”

RELATED: Donald Trump Commutes Sentence Of Death Row Records Founder Harry O, Snoop Dogg Lobbied

RELATED: Trump To Consider Pardoning Lil Wayne, Kodak Black Before Leaving Office

The pardon of Kilpatrick comes with a little surprise to many considering who supported his early release. The controversial former mayor of Detroit was convicted in 2013 on a litany of federal charges including mail fraud, racketeering and wire fraud. He was sentenced to 28 years behind bars but only served seven after Trump pardoned him.

According to a White House statement, Kilpatrick’s release was supposed by “prominent members of the Detroit community, Alveda King, Alice Johnson, Diamond and Silk, Pastor Paula White, Peter Karmanos, Representative Sherry Gay-Dagnogo of the Michigan House of Representatives, Representative Karen Whitsett of the Michigan House of Representatives, and more than 30 faith leaders.”

Of those individuals who were seeking pardons but were denied include Tiger King star Joe Exotic, who even had a limo outside of the Fort Worth prison he is currently being housed at.

This is the stretch Limo standing by at #JoeExotic Fort Worth Lawyers office. I’m told they’re waiting on a call from the White House confirming the presidential pardon before heading to pick him up at the prison. @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/1tJzQHefxD — Ken Molestina (@cbs11ken) January 19, 2021

The Netflix star who became internationally famous due to the wild docuseries is going to continue to serve a 22-year sentence on charges related to a murder-for-hire plot and violations of the federal wildlife act. He argued how Trump was “his hero” in a handwritten letter to the disgraced Florida Man in September but it appears his pleas went on deaf ears.

See the full list of pardons here.

Pardon Me: Donald Trump Pardons Lil Wayne, Kodak Black On His Way Out The White House was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: