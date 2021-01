Our boy Dr. Oz called the show and shared how to properly exercise your brain because dementia is becoming a severe problem!

Plus, we discuss how Patrick Mahomes suffered a concussion… He explains the injury and tells us whether or not he’ll be back to play next weekend.

Dr. Oz Talks Exercising Your Brain & Patrick Mahomes’ Injury was originally published on radionowhouston.com

