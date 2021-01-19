The morning treat is a banana and Part-Time Justin delivers all the benefits! He identifies two types of people and a hangover cure… Plus, a little slap stick comedy never hurt anybody!

Check out Part-Time Justin’s Celebrity Presidential Cabinet below.

President: RuPaul

Vice President: Cardi B

Speaker of the House: Lady Gaga

Pro Tempore: Kim Kardashian West

Secretary of State: Ronald McDonald

VIDEO

AUDIO

Turn Up Tuesday: Celebrity Presidential Cabinet was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: