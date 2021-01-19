The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
HomeThe Kidd Kraddick Morning Show

Turn Up Tuesday: Celebrity Presidential Cabinet

Inspire U: The Podcast
Turn Up Tuesday 011921

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

The morning treat is a banana and Part-Time Justin delivers all the benefits! He identifies two types of people and a hangover cure… Plus, a little slap stick comedy never hurt anybody!

Check out Part-Time Justin’s Celebrity Presidential Cabinet below.

  • President: RuPaul
  • Vice President: Cardi B
  • Speaker of the House: Lady Gaga
  • Pro Tempore: Kim Kardashian West
  • Secretary of State: Ronald McDonald

VIDEO

AUDIO

MORE TURN UP TUESDAYS

Turn Up Tuesday: Celebrity Presidential Cabinet  was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 3 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 3 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 3 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close