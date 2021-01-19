The morning treat is a banana and Part-Time Justin delivers all the benefits! He identifies two types of people and a hangover cure… Plus, a little slap stick comedy never hurt anybody!
Check out Part-Time Justin’s Celebrity Presidential Cabinet below.
- President: RuPaul
- Vice President: Cardi B
- Speaker of the House: Lady Gaga
- Pro Tempore: Kim Kardashian West
- Secretary of State: Ronald McDonald
VIDEO
AUDIO
MORE TURN UP TUESDAYS
Turn Up Tuesday: Celebrity Presidential Cabinet was originally published on radionowhouston.com
Also On RadioNOW 100.9: