WATCH: Morning After The Rose Ep. 3 With Jules

I’m baaaaack, Baches! Lots of DRAMA on last night’s episode of The Bachelor. Anyone else notice that Matt James loves rocking turtlenecks? Well, looks like we’ve found out why. Also, Victoria was still being Victoria…but weirdly I liked her for .5 seconds last night.

By now you know the drill. I LOVE reading what Twitter is saying while The Bachelor is airing, so I’m recapping the episode by sharing my top 5 favorite tweets about last night’s episode. Watch episode 3 of “Morning After The Rose” below!

Make sure you like and share your thoughts in the comments. Also don’t forget to subscribe to us on YouTube so you don’t miss an episode. Use #MorningAfterRose for your tweets to be featured!

RELATED: WATCH: Morning After The Rose Ep. 1 with Jules

WATCH: Morning After The Rose Ep. 2 With Jules

WATCH: BIP Alumn Carly Waddell Talks Split From Husband Evan Bass

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: