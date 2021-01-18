Indy's Connection
HomeIndy's Connection

Indy’s Connection: Demystifying Vaccines

This week, host Emily Metheny spoke with Dr. Lana Dbeibo, an infectious disease physician with Indiana University Health. She explained how vaccines work, why so many vaccines are in trials "quickly," and much more to help people better understand the science behind vaccines. 

Inspire U: The Podcast

This week, host Emily Metheny spoke with Dr. Lana Dbeibo, an infectious disease physician with Indiana University Health. She explained how vaccines work, why so many vaccines are in trials “quickly,” and much more to help people better understand the science behind vaccines.

To stay up to date with information about vaccines and the COVID-19 pandemic, you can visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at cdc.gov.

Locally, you can see what is happening in Indiana on the state health department‘s website dashboard coronavirus.in.gov.

You can listen to RadioNOW 100.9 Indy’s Connection every Sunday at 6 a.m. or check out past episodes on radionowindy.com or our YouTube page.

covid , COVID-19 , indy's connection , iu health , metheny , vaccines

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 3 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 3 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 3 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close