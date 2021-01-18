Indy’s Connection: Demystifying Vaccines

This week, host Emily Metheny spoke with Dr. Lana Dbeibo, an infectious disease physician with Indiana University Health. She explained how vaccines work, why so many vaccines are in trials “quickly,” and much more to help people better understand the science behind vaccines.

To stay up to date with information about vaccines and the COVID-19 pandemic, you can visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at cdc.gov.

Locally, you can see what is happening in Indiana on the state health department‘s website dashboard coronavirus.in.gov.

You can listen to RadioNOW 100.9 Indy’s Connection every Sunday at 6 a.m. or check out past episodes on radionowindy.com or our YouTube page.

