Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

‘Saved By The Bell’ Actor Dustin Diamond Diagnosed With Cancer

Inspire U: The Podcast
Dustin Diamond On "Extra"

Source: Noel Vasquez / Getty

Actor Dustin Diamond, who famously played the role of Screech in the original Saved By The Bell, has been hospitalized with cancer, according to his manager.

Diamond’s current condition is “serious” and he’s undergoing testing at a Florida hospital to determine the type of cancer he has and the severity. Earlier reports stated Diamond was battling stage IV cancer. Although his character was among the most popular when the original Saved By The Bell aired on NBC, he was not brought back for the reboot which currently airs on Peacock.

The 44-year-old actor and stand up comedian will release a statement confirming a formal diagnosis.

“He’s undergoing chemo so he will be there at least another week and then we will figure out when he gets to come home,” his rep said. “By next week, we’ll have a much better understanding of the severity of his condition and what treatments he will need so that he’s comfortable.”

RELATED: ‘Saved by the Bell’ Actor Back in Court in Stabbing Case

‘Saved By The Bell’ Actor Dustin Diamond Diagnosed With Cancer  was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 3 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 3 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 3 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close