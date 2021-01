We all know what a big fan Part-Time Justin is of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and he got to ask Ross Mathews about this season!

Plus, he gave us some behind the scenes info and inspiring advice…

“If you can get a job being yourself, you’ll be employed for the rest of your life.” – Ross Mathews

