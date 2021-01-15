‘The Boondocks’ Premiere On HBO Max Pushed Back, Again

HBO Max is poised for a helluva 2021 as they’re slated to release a gang of films that were meant to premier in movie theaters around the world, but unfortunately the highly anticipated return of The Boondocks might have to wait a bit longer to join that party.

ComicBook.com is reporting that the return of the beloved Aaron McGruder comic strip turned cartoon series has once again been pushed back after already being delayed due to the pandemic of 2020, when it was supposed to premier.

The confirmation that the project is still on track for a 2021 release comes from a column at TVLine, where a viewer asked what had ever happened to the 2020 release date. The release date remains non-specific (“later in 2021” could be any one of 11 months, after all) and tentative, so watch this space for more as it develops.

In June 2019 HBO ordered 24 episodes of The Boondocks to run over two seasons 5 years after the series came to an end on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim lineup. The reboot was set to premier in September of 2020 but as we all know, the Trump Virus steamrolled the world and here we are.

While we have to wait a bit longer for the highly anticipated return, it should be well worth it as it’s creator, Aaron McGruder is indeed involved with the show’s revival after leaving the Cartoon Network production just a few seasons into it’s run. Hopefully he got some of that OG hot fire ready for the fans.

