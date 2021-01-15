WATCH: Selena Gomez Drops Music Video for Spanish Single ‘De Una Vez’

Selena Gomez, who is named after Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla, has released her new single “De Una Vez.” And yes, it’s all in Spanish!

Selena stated on Instagram, “This is the beginning of something I’ve wanted to explore for so long. I hope you love it as much as I do.” Clearly it’s be something she’s been wanting to do for YEARS. She dug up an old tweet from 2011 talking about how she was working on a Spanish record, and jokingly retweeted herself that it was worth the wait.

I think it will be worth the wait. 😜 https://t.co/IRaQ69MrpA — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) January 14, 2021

De una vez translates to “at once” in English. The song, the video, and of course Selena…it’s all BEAUTIFUL! Check out the official music video for ‘De Una Vez’ below!

RELATED: WATCH: Selena Gomez Teases New Music & Drops Season 2 ‘Selena + Chef’ Trailer

Selena Gomez Shares A Heartfelt Message To Fans

Selena Gomez Just Got A Neck Tattoo

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: