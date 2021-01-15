Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

LISTEN: Ariana Grande Drops ’34+35′ Remix ft. Doja Cat & Megan Thee Stallion

Inspire U: The Podcast
Ariana Grande

Source: Republic Records

Ariana Grande has tapped Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion for a remix of her smash “34+35.”  Honestly, this song doesn’t need a remix, but I’m not going to complain about adding the incredible Doja and Megan to it for a little extra spice!  Check it out the lyric video below.  ***WARNING:  it is not the edited version***

 

This isn’t the first time Ariana and Doja Cat have worked together.  Doja Cat actually appears on Ariana’s “Motivation,” a song from her latest album Positions.

RELATED: LISTEN: Lizzo ft. Ariana Grande ‘Good As Hell’ Remix

WATCH: Ariana Grande’s ‘Positions’ Music Video

Ariana Grande Sings Karaoke to Party in the U.S.A

 

34+35 , Ariana Grande , Doja Cat , listen , lyric video , Megan Thee Stallion , remix

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 3 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 3 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 3 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close