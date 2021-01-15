LISTEN: Ariana Grande Drops ’34+35′ Remix ft. Doja Cat & Megan Thee Stallion

Ariana Grande has tapped Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion for a remix of her smash “34+35.” Honestly, this song doesn’t need a remix, but I’m not going to complain about adding the incredible Doja and Megan to it for a little extra spice! Check it out the lyric video below. ***WARNING: it is not the edited version***

This isn’t the first time Ariana and Doja Cat have worked together. Doja Cat actually appears on Ariana’s “Motivation,” a song from her latest album Positions.

