Emma Kelly has quite the plans for college! Kinsey’s on the attack. And Ana witnessed this in the wild yesterday.

Producer Nick’s kid did something pretty disgusting. Big Al’s learning… maybe he shouldn’t do it himself. Get caught up with the news from our homes now!

VIDEOS

AUDIO

KKMS Daily News: Emma Kelly’s Future Plans was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: