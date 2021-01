This has to be the worst first day of work ever… Carl Gamby did a bunch of drugs, kissed his coworker on the neck, took off his shirt and pants!

Listen for Second Chance Santa to call 3 names out at 7:30 and 8:30am CT each weekday. Be the first to call back and win!

Worst First Day Of Work was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: