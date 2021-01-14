WATCH: Selena Gomez Teases New Music & Drops Season 2 ‘Selena + Chef’ Trailer

It always seems that whenever Selena Gomez announces something she’s working on, sure enough, another announcement with something else she’s working on follows it. Selena recently revealed the trailer for Season 2 of her quarantine cooking show Selena + Chef. I watched all of the first season and LOVED it, so I cannot wait to watch season 2! Check out the trailer below.

Fans were also questioning if Selena was going to be dropping new music sometime soon, and the answer to that is: YES! Selena announced she’s dropping a new song tonight! Looks like it’s going to be a song in all Spanish called, “De Una Vez.” She looks INCREDIBLE on the single artwork!

✨ De Una Vez ✨ Esta noche. Presave ahora. // Tonight. Presave Now. https://t.co/TvuQpwpq7J pic.twitter.com/nerTk7TKHV — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) January 14, 2021

RELATED: Selena Gomez To Host New Quarantine Cooking Show

Selena Gomez Shares What She’s Reading, Watching, and Listening To

Selena Gomez Shares A Heartfelt Message To Fans

Selena Gomez Helps Solve Cold Case At CrimeCon

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: