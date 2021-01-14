Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

PIC: Dua Lipa Covers Rolling Stone And Dishes On Album Leak

Inspire U: The Podcast
GRAMMY Awards Arrivals 2020

Source: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN / WENN

2020 wasn’t a great year for most of us, but Dua Lipa was the exception.  She dropped an album, Future Nostalgia, that delivered multiple hits that kept us dancing throughout the pandemic.  She is larger than life, a full blown pop star.  It’s only right that she graces the cover of February’s issue of Rolling Stone.  Check out her revealing cover below.

Dua reflects on the leak that caused her album to drop earlier than planned.  The album got leaked last March, and Dua explains that she was “terrified” to have to put the album out in the middle of the pandemic.  She said, “But at the same time, I was like, ‘For some people, this is a form of escapism?’”  Escapism it definitely was!  Check out the full interview here, and check out some behind the scenes footage below.

