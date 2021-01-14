PIC: Dua Lipa Covers Rolling Stone And Dishes On Album Leak

2020 wasn’t a great year for most of us, but Dua Lipa was the exception. She dropped an album, Future Nostalgia, that delivered multiple hits that kept us dancing throughout the pandemic. She is larger than life, a full blown pop star. It’s only right that she graces the cover of February’s issue of Rolling Stone. Check out her revealing cover below.

.@DUALIPA appears on our February cover. How the singer ignored the trends, turned herself into a ‘female alpha,’ and delivered the modern disco classic we didn’t know we needed. https://t.co/yLiGFzgf3T pic.twitter.com/LPVQhOK3Ve — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) January 14, 2021

Dua reflects on the leak that caused her album to drop earlier than planned. The album got leaked last March, and Dua explains that she was “terrified” to have to put the album out in the middle of the pandemic. She said, “But at the same time, I was like, ‘For some people, this is a form of escapism?’” Escapism it definitely was! Check out the full interview here, and check out some behind the scenes footage below.

Watch behind-the-scenes footage of @DUALIPA's Rolling Stone cover shoot, and read the story here:https://t.co/yLiGFzgf3T pic.twitter.com/MyzaDXpYbT — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) January 14, 2021

