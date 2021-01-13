Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Celina Powell Claims Offset Paid Her For Another Abortion, Cardi B Swoops Down With Receipts

Bardi isn't having it.

Inspire U: The Podcast
Cardi B

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

It’s 2021 and Cardi B is still having to preserve her marriage from trolls. A female that has plagued her union in the past is back at it.

As spotted on HipHopDX the Bronx bombshell and her husband are once again the subject of scandal. Earlier this week self-proclaimed industry thot Celina Powell recently took to social media for some new year’s clout. On Monday, January 11 she posted a video on TikTok called “all the celebs that made me get an ab*rtion”. In it were pictures of rappers such as Eminen, Gucci Mane and Offset.

@celinaapowellxo

Comment which one I should’ve kept. #FYP #greenscreen

♬ original sound – Ava Louise

 

Apparently a follower had replied “Bruh you’re going to have show proof LMAO”. The following day she went into more details with a clip titled “When Offset paid me $50K to abort it.” that included a cease and desist letter. While several sections are blacked out you can read some parts of the legal document including the lawyer confirming he is providing legal counsel to Kiari Kendrell Cephus (‘Set’s real name) and some wording about terminating a pregnancy in exchange for $50,000.00 dollars.

@celinaapowellxo

Reply to @billy1290420 #greenscreen #FYP #offset #cardib

♬ I Get the Bag (feat. Migos) – Gucci Mane

Naturally the accusation landed on Belcalis’ radar prompting her to respond to the hearsay. “You must be new on social media … here let me take you way back.” she wrote. She then posted an article named  “Celina Powell Admits To Lying About Being Pregnant With Offset’s Child.”

In 2018 Celina confessed to faking a paternity test to trap Offset. She would later apologize for her reckless behavior. “I sincerely apologize if I made you for one second think that Offset was the father of my pretend baby,” she said. Upon seeing Powell’s initial claims, Cardi got a good chuckle, tweeting, “Lmaaaaaaoooooooooo Wow people are really crazy.” she wrote.

Last week screenshots leaked of her trying to seduce Drake but Champagne Papi saw the jig all the way from Canada. You can view the brief exchange below.

Photo: Bernard Smalls

Celina Powell Claims Offset Paid Her For Another Abortion, Cardi B Swoops Down With Receipts  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 3 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 3 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 3 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close