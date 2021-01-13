KKMS Daily News: Producer Nick’s Mispronounced Word

The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
Big Al didn’t realize this was a thing until someone asked him about it. Part-Time Justin’s new workout, Ana’s comfort movie and Kellie’s demanding daughter. Get caught up on what’s going on in our home!

Plus, Producer Trey saw more than he wanted to… Ana shares her comfort movies! And Producer Nick… Is this just a bit?

Listen for Second Chance Santa to call 3 names out at 7:30 and 8:30am CT each weekday. Be the first to call back and win!

