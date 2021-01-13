Indy
Rockets Trade Harden To Brooklyn, Land Oladipo, Draft Haul In Massive Deal

James Harden era is over in Houston and has caused a ripple effect across the league.

According to multiple sources, the Rockets are dealing the 8-time All-Star and former league MVP to the Brooklyn Nets for four first-round picks and four draft swaps.

The Rockets are also acquiring in the deal Caris LeVert, Dante Exum, and Rodions Kurucs. In the deal, the Rockets are also flipping LeVert to Indiana for Victor Oladipo.

Harden had openly requested a trade from the Rockets since the end of the NBA Bubble in the summer. With the Rockets, he emerged from his role as the sixth man in Oklahoma City to a perennial MVP candidate, including the 2017-2018 MVP Award after leading the Rockets to a franchise-best 65 wins and a game away from their first NBA Finals appearance since 1995.

Oladipo, a two-time All-Star was averaging 20 points and 5.7 rebounds in 9 games with the Pacers this season. Levert scored 18.5 PPG and 6 assists a game for the Brooklyn Nets this season. On January 8th, Levert, a rising star himself, dropped 43 points for the Nets in a 115-110 loss to the Memphis Grizzles. The Pacers will also receive a second-round pick.

 

This is a developing story.

