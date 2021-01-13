Naomi Osaka Named Louis Vuitton’s 2021 Fashion Ambassador

Ever since Naomi Osaka burst onto the scene, she’s become a top athlete in tennis, making history as the first Japanese Haitian athlete to score not one but two titles and a major at the tender age of 22. There’s no denying she’s quite the powerhouse. Plus, her genuine stance on social justice reform and unwavering support of the Black Lives Matter movement only catapulted her celebrity. It’s no surprise that Naomi’s star power has landed her the coveted role of brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton.

The tennis champ shared the news with fans via Instagram, with a snapshot of her first campaign with the brand and highlighting how this ambassadorship serves as a full circle moment.

Serving up a lesson in model behavior, the tennis champion posed in the brand’s Spring/Summer 2021 campaign donning a “colorful printed minidress with asymmetrical front pleats in a graffiti print with cerulean sleeves and a ruched strip of sunshine-yellow fabric across one arm,” according to Harper’s Bazaar. She topped off the look by wearing her curly hair in a gorgeous fro and holding a Louis Vuitton shoulder bag with the house’s monogram print. Shot by Louis Vuitton’s Artistic Director of Women’s Collections, Nicolas Ghesquière, Naomi was nothing short of perfection.

While this campaign may be her first rodeo in the luxury world, she’s no stranger to fashion partnerships. As noted by Harper’s Bazaar, Osaka collaborated on a capsule collection with Japanese designer Hanako Maeda in the fall of 2020. And expanded her fashion portfolio on a handbag collaboration with Strathberry. But for Osaka, collaborating with LV is a dream come true.

“It is such an honor to work with Nicolas—he’s a designer I admire so much and we share a mutual love of Japanese culture and style,” she said in a statement. “To become global brand ambassador is truly a dream come true for me.”

Ghesquière also spoke about Naomi’s positive influence in fashion and beyond, calling her “an exceptional woman who represents her generation and is also a role model for everyone.”

Naomi Osaka Named Louis Vuitton’s 2021 Fashion Ambassador was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

