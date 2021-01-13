Chuck Norris Roundhouse Kicks Rumors He Stormed The Capitol

So we’ve all heard the tale that Chuck Norris doesn’t read books, he stares them down until he gets the information he wants. He’s one bad dude, for sure…but did he storm the Capitol? Apparently lots of people thought he was actually there. In a recent tweet, he revealed that he was in fact NOT at the Capitol riots, but there was a lookalike there that had people confused. Check out his statement below.

I recently learned there was a Chuck Norris lookalike at the DC Capitol riots. It wasn’t me and I wasn’t there. There is no room for violence of any kind in our society. I am and always will be for Law and Order. Your friend, Chuck Norris pic.twitter.com/LruKwViWRL — Chuck Norris (@chucknorris) January 12, 2021

The original tweet with the lookalike’s photo has since been removed from the platform. Although, there’s now a string of joke conspiracies claiming he’s actually hiding out in the air ducts at the Capitol waiting for the opportune moment to strike.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: