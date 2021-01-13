Chuck Norris Roundhouse Kicks Rumors He Stormed The Capitol

Entertainment News
So we’ve all heard the tale that Chuck Norris doesn’t read books, he stares them down until he gets the information he wants.  He’s one bad dude, for sure…but did he storm the Capitol?  Apparently lots of people thought he was actually there.  In a recent tweet, he revealed that he was in fact NOT at the Capitol riots, but there was a lookalike there that had people confused.  Check out his statement below.

The original tweet with the lookalike’s photo has since been removed from the platform.  Although, there’s now a string of joke conspiracies claiming he’s actually hiding out in the air ducts at the Capitol waiting for the opportune moment to strike.

