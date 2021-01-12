Turn Up Tuesday: Turn Up Predictions

Part-Time Justin is turning it up with a non-alcoholic drink for dry January and fun pop culture predictions for 2021!
Plus, check out this Greek mythology story that explains the cycle of the seasons and get the recipe for Pom Water below.
INGREDIENTS
- 3 oz pomegranate juice
- 1/2 oz lime juice
- 4 oz Topo Chico / soda water
Just serve these over ice!
