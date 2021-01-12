Part-Time Justin is turning it up with a non-alcoholic drink for dry January and fun pop culture predictions for 2021!

Plus, check out this Greek mythology story that explains the cycle of the seasons and get the recipe for Pom Water below.

INGREDIENTS

3 oz pomegranate juice

1/2 oz lime juice

4 oz Topo Chico / soda water

Just serve these over ice!

Turn Up Tuesday: Turn Up Predictions was originally published on radionowhouston.com

