Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Steve Kerr Says He Once Fined Drake $500

We all know Drake has more money than that in the little pocket of his OVO jeans.

Inspire U: The Podcast
2019 NBA Finals - Game Two

Source: Vaughn Ridley / Getty

Drake‘s love for the game of basketball is well-known around the game, but did y’all know the Canadian crooner was once fined $500 by Warrior’s head coach, Steve Kerr?

The 2016 NBA Coach Of The Year revealed that he once had to hit the “God’s Plan” rapper with a small fine after he caused Steph Curry and Draymond Green to show up late to a team flight.

“We had a home game, and we were flying to L.A. after our home game, and we all got to the airport and Steph and Draymond weren’t on the plane.” After making some calls to figure out what was going on with two of the team’s biggest stars, they learned that Steph and Draymond were still at the arena with the 6 God. “We had a team rule at the time, that you could bring a friend on the plane a couple times a year, and unbeknownst to me, Steph decided to use one of his slots for Drake.”

As if Drake needed any help traveling around the country.

After the three amigos finally made it to their flight they were all fined $500 for holding up the team flight.

Curry confirmed the story and reminded everyone that Drizzy even put it in a song where he rapped “I took the team plane from Oracle.”

Good thing non of these men are counting on those $600 stimulus checks to come through in the clutch.

Steve Kerr Says He Once Fined Drake $500  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 3 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 3 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 3 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close