Indy’s Connection: Starting the Year by Focusing on Mental Health

This week to kick off the new year, host Emily Metheny spoke with Julie Hayden, Greater Indianapolis Chapter Administrator for the National Alliance on Mental Illness, They talked about how the organization pivoted last year to continue supporting people virtually and how they developed and filled the needs of the community virtually.

Hayden also explained what this year looks like for NAMI Indy and what classes and groups are or will be available during the year.

If you or someone you know need helps, you can call the National NAMI HelpLine at 800-950-NAMI (6264) Monday through Friday 10am to 6pm ET. You can also text NAMI to 741-741. If there is a group you would like to learn about or to find more information about the classes offered, visit namiindy.org or email info@namiindy.org.

