WATCH: Morning After The Rose Ep. 2 With Jules

Inspire U: The Podcast
Morning After The Rose with Jules

WHEEEEW!  Lot’s to unpack in last night’s episode of The Bachelor…mainly “Queen” Victoria’s drama.  Rumor has it, Victoria went to a “confidence coach” before going on the show, and I’m in shock anyone would coach her to act like that!  YIKES!

Well, as always, I loved scrolling through Twitter and reading all the hilarious tweets about last night’s episode.  Warning, there may be just a few teeny spoilers, but nothing too crazy…except the talk about Victoria.  Check out this week’s episode of Morning After The Rose, were I recap what happened by sharing my top 5 favorite tweets.

If you missed last week’s episode, watch here.  Also, don’t forget to like and comment, and subscribe to Radio Now 100.9 on YouTube so you don’t miss an episode!

 

