Indy
HomeIndy

Indiana Becomes 9th State To Detect U.K. COVID-19 Variant

Inspire U: The Podcast
Coronavirus Breaking News

Source: Cameron Ridle / CAMERON RIDLE

 

Indiana is now the ninth state with a fast-spreading new strain of coronavirus.  Health officials didn’t reveal specifics about the person infected, only saying they’re monitoring samples from COVID tests.  The strain was first discovered in the U.K., forcing England into another lockdown.  The CDC confirms more than 60 cases nationwide, with the most in California and Florida.  The other six states include Colorado, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Texas.

Be safe out there everyone….please.

Indiana Becomes 9th State To Detect U.K. COVID-19 Variant  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 3 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 3 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 3 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close