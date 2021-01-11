We delve into some relationship issues, including… Should I let the ex be a friend? When is the time to walk away? And a wife finds some sexy good morning texts on her husband’s phone. He says it’s innocent but it sure doesn’t seem that way.
Plus, can you fix a laundry-less marriage? Kellie gives her expert advice on these letters and more!
Listen for Second Chance Santa to call 3 names out at 7:30 and 8:30am CT each weekday. Be the first to call back and win!
Need advice? Ask Kellie, the love expert, and submit your letter HERE.
MORE LOVE LETTERS TO KELLIE
Love Letters To Kellie: Flirting With Danger was originally published on radionowhouston.com
Also On RadioNOW 100.9: