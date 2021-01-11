Were you a little less than excited about Christmas this year?

Click on the link below and tell the Kidd Kraddick Morning Show what TERRIBLE gift that you (or your kid) got for Christmas. Then listen for Second Chance Santa to call your name and give you a chance to pick out a replacement gift from the ones below!

He’ll call 3 names out at 7:30 and 8:30am CT each weekday. Be the first to call back and win!

