DaBaby Taken Into Custody For Carrying Heat In Beverly Hills

DaBaby got bagged in Beverly Hills

DaBaby might be one of the rap game’s biggest artists today, but that isn’t keeping people and police in Beverly Hills from looking at him and his crew with suspicious eyes.

TMZ is reporting that this past Thursday (Jan. 7), DaBaby and his crew were taken into custody while at a shopping spree in Beverly Hills after police frisked him and his crew and discovered a gun in their possession. According to the report, the Kirk rapper and three of his friends were surrounded by “Jake” as they exited a store on Rodeo Drive after someone on staff dropped dime, allegedly, and informed police that they were carrying a weapon.

Baby and his friends were detained while officers searched the vehicle, and found one handgun.

We’re told the rapper was arrested for carrying a loaded firearm, a misdemeanor. Although cops initially detained everyone in the car, we’re told DaBaby is the only one getting booked.

According to CBS Los Angeles, DaBaby and his crew had visited multiple stores during their shopping spree but it was security at the Gucci that called the cops.

With the way rappers are getting run up on these days and juxed or shot, we can’t say we blame DaBaby for keeping some heat close to him for protection. But it better be legally registered. Just sayin.’

DaBaby Taken Into Custody For Carrying Heat In Beverly Hills  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

