Style & Fashion
HomeStyle & Fashion

Saweetie And Doja Cat Are The Best Friends We Didn’t Know We Needed

Saweetie and Doja Cat give us all the fashion looks in the visuals for their highly anticipated collaboration "Best Friend."

Inspire U: The Podcast

With both their stars shooting toward the stratosphere, it was only a matter of time before Saweetie and Doja Cat’s diamanté hoop earrings aligned and a bad b*tch duo was formed. After teasing a  collaboration on social media, they finally dropped the chromatic visuals for Best Friend. Not only are we swooning over the fashions, Best Friend is a certified bop.

Saweetie and Doja Cat gave us the bad b*tch anthem we needed for 2021 and it feels like summer in a bottle. The ladies are serving looks, swag and bars that will serve as social media captions well into the warmer months. So many scenes, so much style. Here’s what we know about the their bestie fashions.

Let us begin at the artwork. Saweetie and Doja were styled by Bryon Javar, who tapped brand L.O.C.A for their custom tweed cover looks.

Saweetie Ft. Doja Cat "Best Friend"

Source: Saweetie Ft. Doja Cat “Best Friend” / Warner Records

Doja gave us natural body in a side-boob bearing Swarovski crystal top by Ludovic de Saint Sernin SS21 RTW.

You can find Saweetie, in another scene, twerking on a blinged out Tessie rocking a custom Laurel Dewitt (assisted by Simone G.W.) crystal chain design with boots.

We love everything about Doja’s corn rows, baby hair and bamboo earrings. Sis is stuntin’ in this Gucci x Dapper Dan top. Both Saweetie and Doja rock Dapper Dan in the video.

Saweetie and Doja’s pink and blue velour suits were by Angel Brinks.

As much as we stan Saweetie and Doja’s aesthetic, Best Friend is an empowering anthem that shows both artists growth. Prior to this release, Saweetie had been accused of only being able to sample popular 90s songs to make a hit. And Doja had that awkward cancel Doja moment that we’re trying to put behind us. With lyrics that promote female empowerment and comradery in female rap, it’s a delight all around.

Best Friend will be featured on Saweetie’s album Pretty B*tch Music album slated to release later this spring.

RELATED STORIES:

Saweetie Gets Us Ready To Go ‘Back To The Streets’ With Third PrettyLittleThing Clothing Drop

Stylist Jared Henderson Tells Us How He Styled Doja Cat’s Copper Tresses At The 2020 AMAs

Saweetie And Doja Cat Are The Best Friends We Didn’t Know We Needed  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 3 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 3 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 3 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close