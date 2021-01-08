Style & Fashion
HomeStyle & Fashion

Cardi B Gives Superhero Vibes In Her Latest Social Media Pic

Inspire U: The Podcast
Cardi B Sighting - Atlanta, Georgia

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

The pandemic hasn’t stopped Cardi B from hitting the gram with her over-the-top looks. Styled by Kollin Carter, the award-winning rapper showed out in a custom outfit designed by Rey Ortiz.

The brown mock-neck leather top connects to a hot pink bikini bottom. Cardi partnered the look with matching brown and pink leather pants. She completed the ensemble with a brown and pink Louis Vuitton bag and pink Balenciaga Heeled Toe boots.

The designer gave us a close up of his custom designs via his Instagram page.

Cardi B is not one to shy away from abstract, avant garde, over-the-top looks. As a matter of fact, she’s attracted to executing the vision even if no one else sees it. This specific pink and brown number was met with mixed reviews. Die hard Bardi fans thought she slayed this look, while others were left scratching their heads.

Fans compared her to Pokemon character Mewtwo.

Others joked that she looked like a Keyblade Master, a reference to characters from the Kingdom Hearts series.

Some joked that she looked like a sexy Power Ranger.

Cardi has given us some of the best style moments since she’s stepped on the scene. As a fan of most of her outfits, I won’t be so quick to add this to my list of favorites. The beautiful thing about fashion is that it doesn’t have to make sense to everyone. Her entire look from head to toe is completely out of my tax bracket so I’ll keep my judgement to a minimum. What I did love about this look was her hair and makeup. Her shoulder-length brown hair frames her face in a way that highlights her beautiful features. What do you think? Are you lovin’ Cardi B’s ensemble by Rey Ortiz?

 

DON’T MISS…

The Fashion Moments That Made Cardi B “Woman Of The Year”

Cardi B Proudly Shows Off Her Back Fat And I Feel Seen

Cardi B Gives Superhero Vibes In Her Latest Social Media Pic  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 3 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 3 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 3 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close