‘Bridgerton’ Actor Regé-Jean Page Is On Shortlist To Play James Bond

If you have Netflix and you haven’t watched Bridgerton….WHAT ARE YOU DOING WITH YOUR LIFE?! The story was created by Grey’s Anatomy creator, Shonda Rimes, so you KNOW it’s good! Think Gossip Girl, but set in Victorian times. It’s a show I can’t get enough of, partly because Regé-Jean Page, who plays Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, is pretty easy to look at.

Rumor has it, Page’s role on Bridgerton has placed him on the shortlist to play the next James Bond! Also rumored to be on the list is Tom Hardy, James Norton, and Idris Elba. Okay, maybe I’m a little biased here because I love Bridgerton, but if the next James Bond isn’t Regé-Jean Page, I don’t want it!

Netflix announced that Bridgerton is projected to reach over 63 million homes in it’s first 4 weeks, making it Netflix’s fifth biggest original series launch of all time. Have you watched? I need season 2 ASAP!

RELATED: Top Netflix Shows To Binge While Stuck At Home

‘Netflix Party’ Allows You To Watch Netflix WITH Your Friends

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: