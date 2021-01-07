Celebrity News
Lil Durk ft. King Von “Still Trappin,” Future & Lil Uzi Vert “Drankin N Smokin” & More | Daily Visuals 1.7.21

Lil Durk turns the studio into a strip club and Future links up with Lil Uzi Vert to turn a private residence into the Playboy Mansion. Today's Daily Visuals.

Inspire U: The Podcast
Lil Uzi Vert

Source: Atlantic / Atlantic

It’s been a few weeks since the tragic murder of King Von but at least his fellow Chiraq homies like Lil Durk are doing what they can to keep his legacy and memory alive.

For his latest visuals to “Still Trappin,” Lil Durk takes to the studio with his people where they turn up and make it rain on a few lucky strippers who’ll have all those “rain drops” all to themselves.

Future and Lil Uzi Vert on the other hand keep the twerking a bit more fancy as they throw a private soiree at a mansion where the women are thick, half-naked and prove to be somewhat athletic in their clip to “Drankin N Smokin.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Nav featuring Gunna, Slowthai featuring A$AP Rocky, and more.

LIL DURK FT. KING VON – “STILL TRAPPIN”

FUTURE & LIL UZI VERT – “DRANKIN N SMOKIN”

NAV FT. GUNNA – “YOUNG WHEEZY”

SLOWTHAI & A$AP ROCKY – “MAZZA”

PAP CHANEL – “NOBODY”

D-BLOCK EUROPE – “BIRDS ARE CHIRPING”

MORRAY – “BIG DECISIONS”

Lil Durk ft. King Von “Still Trappin,” Future & Lil Uzi Vert “Drankin N Smokin” & More | Daily Visuals 1.7.21  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

