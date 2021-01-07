Happy Birthday, Blue: The Many Awards Blue Ivy Carter Has Won So Far

Can you believe Blue Ivy Carter turns 9 years old today? The first born to megastar parents, Jay Z and Beyoncé, is a young songstress who has undeniably inherited a number of talents from them. Blue serves BIG Capricorn energy racking in the coins thanks to the vocals she lends on Beyoncé’s “Brown Skin Girl” featuring Wizkid, SAINt JHN, and Blue Ivy herself. This single from the live adaptation of the 2019 Lion King soundtrack changed many musicians lives including a youthful Blue Ivy Carter. The young superstar in the making has already proven herself to the music industry by receiving more awards than any other 9 year old we know.

We celebrate one of Beyoncé and Hov’s greatest collaborations with a list of the many awards Blue Ivy Carter has received so far.

1. Soul Train Music Awards: The Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award

In 2019, Blue receives her first award during The Soul Train Music Awards for “Brown Skin Girl.” The Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s award is one of Soul Train’s most prestigious awards and it is comparable to Record of the Year. Following in her mom’s footsteps, as Mama Bey has taken home quite a few over the years in this category, Blue Ivy declares she is a musical force to be reckoned with.

2. NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Duo or Group

“Brown Skin Girl” received several accolades including the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Duo or Group in 2020. Currently Beyoncé holds the record for most wins in this category with seven, including her five awards as a member of Destiny’s Child. The path has been set by one of the legendary voices who birthed Blue Ivy, so it’s quite difficult to go astray. Beyoncé recognizing her daughter is gifted and presenting her with opportunities to succeed is the type of cyclical wealth of abundance we like to see carrying on.

3. BET Her Award

One of the newest awards presented at The BET Awards show is that of the BET Her Award, which recognizes Neo Soul and/or traditional R&B artists. In 2020, Blue Ivy became a recipient of the BET Her Awards for “Brown Skin Girl.” We wonder if Blue knew her melodic hook would resonate with so many Black and Brown girls around the world at the time of its conception.

4. Soul Train Music Award for Video of the Year

Lastly, “Brown Skin Girl” was awarded the Soul Train Music Award for Video of the Year in 2020. This record has been a blessing to all those involved, and it has been the most rewarding for a young talent like Blue Ivy. The video allowed Black and Brown girls across the world to see themselves for the first time onscreen and it celebrated girls who were once dismissed in mainstream media. Blue Ivy and the rest of the Brown Skin Girl gang changed that narrative and subsequently, collected several accolades because of it.

Well deserved Miss Blue Ivy! We are hopeful that the young musical prodigy has much more in store in entertainment and beyond. At the tender age of 9 years old, Blue has started to fill her wall of trophies but not like the average adolescent child. Blue’s wall consists of Soul Train, BET and NAACP awards for her impactful and noteworthy musical contributions. We look forward to celebrating more years of Blue Ivy being recognized for being a kid (read: baby goat).

Happy Birthday, Blue: The Many Awards Blue Ivy Carter Has Won So Far was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: