This is the greatest honor of Big Al’s life! A LEGO set hero, Producer Nick’s son is super unimpressed, and Producer Trey cannot say this state!

Plus, Kellie is very concerned with Emma Kelly’s recent purchase. Ana went there with her boyfriend and Part-Time Justin watched The Mandalorian… Get caught up now on the news happening from our homes!

VIDEO

AUDIO

KKMS Daily News: The Reverend Big Al was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: