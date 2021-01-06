Style & Fashion
Hypebeast Alert: Supreme Unveils New Nike SB Dunk Low Sneaker Collaboration

Drawing inspiration from their 2003 drop.

Inspire U: The Podcast
We are only a couple of days into the new year and we already have our first hyped shoe release. Two of your favorite brands are partnering once again for the culture.

As spotted on High Snobiety Supreme has announced a new drop with Nike. Coming our way is a SB Dunk Low. It features a Hyper Blue colorway throughout the classic silhouette. Gold stars live on the quarter panels which is a nod to their memorable Dunk High from the 2003 season. Additionally gold detailing complements the stars via the “NIKE” embroidered heel, “NIKE”-branded tongue tag, and “SUPREME” dubraes. In terms of materials we get a crocodile embossed leather for blue portion throughout the shoe.

According to the story this is one of many Supreme and Nike collaborations slated for 2021. Stay tuned for pricing and release dates.

Close