WATCH: Morning After The Rose Ep 1 with Jules

Inspire U: The Podcast
Matt James The Bachelor

Source: ABC/Craig Sjodin

The Bachelor is my guilty pleasure…yes, it’s a silly reality show, but I can’t help but get sucked into the DRAMA!  Matt James is making history as the first ever black bachelor.  He may also be making history as having some of the most annoying girls vying for his affection.  Seriously, vibrator girl, Kit, and Victoria gotta GO!  Really I could type a book about my thoughts on episode one, but I’ll spare you all the spoilers if you have yet to watch it.

Now, if you’re like me, you know the live tweets are almost always better than the show itself.  Check out my new series, “Morning After the Rose.”  I’ll be recapping my favorite 5 tweets from the previous night’s episode, while sharing my thoughts.  Check it out below!

If you like to live tweet and want to see your tweet featured in next week’s episode, just use the #MorningAfterRose.  Don’t forget to like, comment, follow @radionow1009 and @radiothejules on IG!

