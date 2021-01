If there was ever a time to make two robots stop scheming and developing their own language, it was 2020. We discuss our digital selves and Big Al tells us about “Big Brother” facial recognition…

Get caught up on just what we know during tidbit news! Plus, was Dr. Oz on the golf course?

Artificial Technology Is Taking Over was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: