Eminem Pins Offensive Rihanna Lyric Jab On Learning How To Rap Again After Overdose

Eminem has always lived on the edge when it came to his lyrics, with his unsuspecting targets often blindsided by the barbs. After apologizing for one such offensive jab at Rihanna that he’s since apologized for, Slim Shady says that the R&B singer’s name drop was due to him learning how to rhyme words again.

In a talk with SiriusXM’s Gray Rizzy, Eminem explained that the lyrics aimed at the Barbadian superstar were recorded during the early sessions for the Relapse album and that he isn’t sure how the verse got out to the public.

“It was pretty recently that that verse had leaked and, honest to God, I told Paul [Rosenberg] when it first happened I was like first I didn’t know how somebody got it,” Eminem began. “I have no, zero recollection of even remembering doing that verse. Like the rhyme schemes didn’t even sound like familiar to me.

Em added, “So I was caught off guard too like ‘what the f*ck, i said that?’ and that was during the early stages of the Relapse record that I was working on so you know, it was ten plus years old but I’m not making excuses, I said it and I was wrong for saying that, it was f*cking stupid.”

Eminem explains that much of the Relapse record came to fruition after his near-fatal drug overdose in 2007 and having to “relearn” how to rap again. And while the Detroit wordsmith clearly admits to delivering the ill-timed verse, he is adamant in stating that he’s remorseful for the act.

The lyrical misstep was addressed in Eminem’s track “Zeus” from his Music To Be Murdered By: Side B album.

