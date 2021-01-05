Saweetie To Make Her Acting Debut On ‘Grown-ish’

We’re only a few days into 2021 and Saweetie is already making career changing moves and expanding her portfolio in the new year.

After earning celebrity status in the music game, the Icy Girl artist is now making the transition from rapper to actress as she gears up to show her acting chops in the upcoming season to Grown-ish. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Cali representative revealed that she’ll be taking on the role of an overbearing artist named Indigo, who’ll be more than a handful for Yara Shahidi’s Zoey Johnson.

Like many rappers before her, Saweetie has gotten bit by the acting bug something serious as she’s hoping to not only get more acting gigs, but maybe even starring in her own series at some point in the future.

“I could definitely see myself having a show like that or just doing more guest-star roles, or even doing a movie,” she continued. “I think it’s art. It’s fun to step outside my comfort zone and [it] allows me to just explore my creative side.”

As for the character she’ll be portraying on Grown-ish, Saweetie admits she won’t exactly be everyone’s favorite person on the show when it airs.

“I think Indigo is just a little bit of a bitch. She means well, but just sometimes she says the wrong things,” Saweetie tells EW.

She continues: “My favorite thing about [playing] Indigo was when both her and Yara were on the same page and having a good time. You can just see the love and excitement that Indigo has for [Zoey]. I think the dynamic is like a cool, bossy, sometimes mean big sister to Yara. She loves her, but she just has a hard time showing you.” Should be hella interesting. Check out a preview of her acting debut below and let us know if you’re looking forward to Saweetie doing her thing on the tube and beyond.

Are y’all ready for Indigo’s mean ass 😩😂🎉 I’ll be on @grownish this Thursday, January 21st at 8/7c on @FreeformTV !!! Tap in ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FV4Sjp7INh — diamonté 🐻‍❄️ (@Saweetie) January 4, 2021

Saweetie To Make Her Acting Debut On ‘Grown-ish’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: