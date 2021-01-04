New Years Eve Disaster

The Christmas vacation started with Big Al’s mom coming to spend a few nights at his house. Plus, he granted a Christmas Wish and saved the New Year’s Eve party at his bar!
BUT J-Si didn’t have the same kind of success… Chalk it up to one last mishap in 2020!
VIDEO
AUDIO
