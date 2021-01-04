Love Letters To Kellie: Looking For Closure

We delve into some relationship issues, including… Should I let my awful best friend go? Can we talk about something other than finances? How do I set boundaries with my mother?

Plus, when someone says that they need closure, that’s not really what they’re looking for. Kellie gives her advice on that, plus how to mend a mother-daughter relationship.

