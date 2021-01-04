Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

WATCH: The Rock’s Daughter Adorably Blames Spaghetti Mess on “Paghetti Fairy”

Inspire U: The Podcast
Celebrity Sightings In Florida - February 23, 2016

Source: Carlos Marino / Getty

If you don’t follow Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson on Instagram, do yourself a favor and DO IT RIGHT NOW!  I mean, who doesn’t LOVE The Rock?!  He posted the cutest little video of his daughter blaming the “Paghetti Fairy” for the mess of noodles that just magically appeared on the floor.  She did look pretty guilty, and it didn’t really help her case when she dropped a handful of noodles on the floor right in front of her dad.

Little Tia is no snitch, though.  When asked what the Paghetti Fairy looked like she said, “a fairy.”  Hahaaa!  Well played kid!  I wonder if The Rock is still finding spaghetti all over the house…after all, today IS National Spaghetti Day!

daughter , dwayne "the rock" johnson , Spaghetti , spill , The Rock , tia

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 3 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 3 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 3 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close