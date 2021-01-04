WATCH: The Rock’s Daughter Adorably Blames Spaghetti Mess on “Paghetti Fairy”

If you don’t follow Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson on Instagram, do yourself a favor and DO IT RIGHT NOW! I mean, who doesn’t LOVE The Rock?! He posted the cutest little video of his daughter blaming the “Paghetti Fairy” for the mess of noodles that just magically appeared on the floor. She did look pretty guilty, and it didn’t really help her case when she dropped a handful of noodles on the floor right in front of her dad.

Little Tia is no snitch, though. When asked what the Paghetti Fairy looked like she said, “a fairy.” Hahaaa! Well played kid! I wonder if The Rock is still finding spaghetti all over the house…after all, today IS National Spaghetti Day!

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: