Inspire U: The Podcast Now Available

In 2020, Inspire U aimed to lift you and your friends up by being a driving force to help you with self, health, and wealth. Now, we present to you Inspire U: The Podcast! You can now listen to some of our amazing panels from our virtual expo wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts!

We will also have original episodes with influencers and celebrities who will tip into the best of you.

RELATED: Inspire U: Your Mind Really Matters [Sponsored by Be Well Indiana]

RELATED: Inspire U: Closing The E-Learning Education Gap [Sponsored by Mind Trust]

ALSO CHECK OUT INSPIRE U: ON DEMAND! WATCH OUR AMAZING PANELS & CELEBRITY INTERVIEWS!

