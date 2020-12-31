Celebrity News
Kendrick Lamar To Headline Rokslide Festival In 2021

Will 2021 really be our comeback year or is that just wishful thinking at this point?

Kendrick Lamar

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

With the prospects that 2021 becomes the year that the world gets back to something normal, festivals like Rolling Loud and Astroworld have already begun planning their post-2020 comebacks and it seems like Rosklide is following suit.

Joining the fray of returning music shows and Rosklide Festival took to Twitter to announce that they will be back on in the new year and to help them celebrate the comeback, Kendrick Lamar will be a headlining the festivities a year after they were forced to cancel their show due to the pandemic.

Here’s to hoping the expected post-holidays COVID-19 spikes doesn’t turn out as bad as anticipated and end up causing more shutdowns and cancelations a la 2020.

The festival is expected to be held from June 26th to July 3rd and will also feature the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Anderson .Paak, Tyler, The Creator and many more.

Kendrick Lamar To Headline Rokslide Festival In 2021  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

